The commemoration of Nigeria’s 63rd Independence anniversary is underway in Ibadan, the capital of Oyo state.

However, unlike previous years, this year’s celebration at the Lekan Salami Stadium , Adamasingba witnesses a noticeably low turnout.

The event is attended by key government officials from the state, including Deputy Governor Adebayo Lawal, who is representing the Oyo state governor.

Primary and secondary school pupils are also present to participate in this year’s march-past as part of the Independence Day commemoration.