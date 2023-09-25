The Federal Government has confirmed that the 63rd anniversary celebration is to be celebrated in a low-key manner in line with the present economic realities.

The theme of the anniversary according to the Government is “Nigeria @ 63, Renewed Hope for Unity & Prosperity.

Line up Of activities to mark the celebration:

1. World Press Conference on Monday, 25th September at the National Press Center, Radio House Abuja at 11:00a,

2. Anniversary Symposium/Public Lecture, Thursday, 28th September, 2023 at State house Conference Center @ 10 am

3. Lecture on Friday, 29th September 2023 National Mosque Conference Center at 10:00 am

And

Juma’at Prayer at the National Mosque at 1:00 pm

4. Presidential Broadcast, Sunday, 1st October, 2023 at 7:00 am

5. Inter-Denominational Church Service on Sunday, 1st October, 2023 at the National Christian Center at 10:00 am.

6. Military Parade on Monday, 2nd October, 2023 at the Presidential Villa, at 9:00am