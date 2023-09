The New Aseyin Of Iseyin designate, Oba Sefiu Oyebola, has been received into the ancient town by Sons and Daughters of Iseyin in grand style,

Oba Sefiu Oyebola is entering the ancient town for the first time after his approval as the king by seven out of the ten kingmakers and Governor Seyi Makinde.

The king will proceed into a seven-day seclusion after this.

Advertisement

The new king emerged 1 year after the demise of Oba Abdul-Ganiyu Salawudeen the erstwhile king of the ancient town.