One year after the demise of their king, residents and indigenes of Iseyin land in Oyo state have expressed hope that the reign of the Aseyin designate, Oba Sefiu Oyebola, will usher in great development.

It is the first time their new king designate, Oba Sefiu Oyebola is stepping into the town after the kingmakers chose him.

Oba Sefiu Oyebola became the king designate of ancient Iseyin after being elected by seven out of the ten kingmakers followed by the approval of Governor Seyi Makinde.

The Aseyin designate, Oba Sefiu Oyebola sets his foot into the town for the first time after his approval by the kingmakers. The indigenes wear expressions of joy and anticipation as they await his arrival.

After moments of waiting, the king finally appeared in grand style, greeted with wild jubilation by the crowd as he drove across the town.

So, what are the expectations of the people as they await the official crowning of their new king?

The king designate promises that his reign will bring good tidings for the people.

Following this, the king designate is expected to observe a seven-day seclusion during which he will undergo traditional rites.