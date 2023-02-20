Oyo State governor, Seyi Makinde has announced that his administration will make the state stand out economically by investing hugely in Tourism if elected the governor of the state for the second time.

The governor, who stated this while speaking in one of his campaign trips to Ado-Awaye disclosed that the Ado-Awaye suspended lake would be a world class tourism hub for South-West, that will attract tourists and investors to the state.

Governor Makinde added that his administration will commence the payment of 10 per cent of local government allocations to the traditional council in the state by end of February.

YORUBA LEADERS SUMMIT

With five days to the presidential election, the need to forge a common front and mend fences in Yorùbá land is very important.

This is the main reason the Yoruba and South-West Leaders of Thought held a summit in Lagos.

The assembly is about Bola Ahmed Tinubu an illustrious son of Yoruba land.

This is a well-attended summit of political, traditional and religious leaders across the Southwest.

The gathering is convened to appraise the political situation in the country and remind the sons and daughters of Yorùbá land that the election of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu is a collective responsibility.

Religious leaders and Royal Fathers took turns to express confidence in the leadership of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The APC presidential candidate wants Nigeria to make use of their pvc on Election Day by voting him to office.

Lagos state Governor says this election is about competence and the APC presidential candidate is experienced enough to be the next Nigeria president.

Religious leaders rendered Prayers for a peaceful elections come Saturday and continued unity and existence of Nigeria as a country.

AA DENIES ADOPTING ATIKU

The presidential candidate of Action Alliance Okanigbuan Solomon-David has disclaimed the purported adoption of former Vice-President and Presidential Candidate of the PDP, Atiku Abubakar as the party’s presidential candidate in the Saturday’s election.

The AA candidate who spoke to TVC News Crew in Benin city insisted that the party neither had such arrangement nor was it planning to adopt any other person in place of its presidential candidate.

Reacting to the claims, Okanigbuan Solomon-David said his attention was drawn to the fabricated and fraudulent arrangement, purportedly with some members touching on stepping down for the presidential candidate of People Democratic Party Alhaji Atiku Abubakar.

2023: Be Thorough, Deliberate In Your Choice Of Leadership, Says Olu of Warri

Olu Atuwatse III, the Olu of Warri has charged Nigerians to be thorough and deliberate in their choice of those to lead them in order not to repeat mistakes of the past.

The Warri Monarch who gave the charge in a message titled: “A Call For Peace And Participation In The General Elections” said it was time for Nigerians to show that their voices and votes does matter.

He said that the 2023 general elections have presented a golden opportunity for the people to redirect the affairs of the country in a way that would be beneficial for all.

The Monarch however noted that the only way this could be achieved is for the people, especially the youths, to come out enmass to cast their votes for the right persons.

The Warri King however appealed to the people to eschew violence and be orderly as they go about to exercise their franchise on the days of the elections.

While he appealed to the Victors to be magnanimous in victory, he also appealed to those who will lost out to imbibe the spirit of sportsmanship and forge a common front in piloting the affairs of the country.

According to him, “Do all you can by cooperating with law enforcement officers and INEC officials to make polling centres conducive, peaceful, and orderly.

Meanwhile, Olu Atuwatse III called on Nigerians to be united and maintain peaceful disposition in the face of the seemingly challenges they are faced with presently.

