Oyo: Aseyin of Iseyin Salawudeen dead after battling long ailment

The ancient town of Iseyin in Oyo State was plunged into mourning on Sunday following the death of its traditional ruler, Oba Abdulganiyu Salawudeen.

TVC News learnt that the Monarch died at the University College Hospital in Ibadan after battling with serious ailment for months.

A statement released by the Royal Family confirmed that the Monarch died at age 62 after suffering from a protracted illness.

The statement reads; The entire Aseyin Royal Family regrets to announce the transition of our father and Aseyin of Iseyin, Oba Dr. Abdulganiy Salawudeen Adekunle Oloogunebi Ajinese 1, which happened on the wee hours of Sunday, the 24th July, 2022 after a protracted illness.

His death is coming months after Oba Jimoh Oyewumi, Soun of Ogbomoso; Oba Saliu Adetunji, Olubadan of Ibadan and the Alaafin of Oyo Oba Lamidi Adeyemi, joined their ancestors.

Oba Abdulganiyu Salawudeen who was a trained veterinary doctor at the University of Ibadan ascended the throne in 2007.

Meanwhile, Governor of Oyo state Seyi Makinde has described the death of the Aseyin of Iseyin, Oba Abdulganiyu Salawudeen, as shocking and painful.

According to Taiwo Adisa, the Governor’s Chief Press Secretary, the Governor commiserated with the Aseyin-in-Council and the entire Iseyin community, as well as the traditional council in the state.

The governor stated that the death of Oba Salau is a huge loss to the state, adding that the late monarch was an exemplary leader who believed in the progress and development of Oyo State.

The entire Aseyin Royal family appreciated the Executive Governor of Oyo State, Engineer Oluseyi Abiodun Makinde, the Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy, Mr. Bayo Lawal for their support during his illness.

The remains of the monarch will be interred today, Monday in the town, according to the Secretary of the Aseyin Royal Family, Prince Femi Olalere.