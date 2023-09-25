The court of Appeal has commenced its 2023/2024 legal year.

The legal year is to kick start with a special court session.

The legal year Ceremony is long established tradition ushering in the new legal year and also provides an opportunity for justices to reflect on the successes and challenges of the previous year, review them and explore what lies ahead.

The session has in attendance the Chief Justice of Nigeria, justices of the Supreme Court, justices of the court of appeal, heads of court, retired Chief justices of Nigeria, justices of the Supreme Court, court of appeal and heads of court.

Also in attendance is the Attorney general of the federation, Minister of the FCT, deputy speaker of the House of Representatives, chairman house committee of judiciary, president of the Nigerian Bar Association and senior advocates of Nigeria