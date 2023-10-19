The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) Court has begun its legal year 2023-2024 with a commitment to strengthen its judicial functions as a regional court.

The President of the ECOWAS Court, Justice Edward Amoako Asante, made the commitment in his first meeting with the Court’s staff to mark the start of the 2023-2024 judicial year.

He also charged members of staff to continue their commitment to the Court to ensure its effectiveness and to demonstrate professionalism in the exercise of their function.

Justice Asante also announced the commissioning of the redesign of the Court’s website, which will be unveiled on the occasion of the 48th anniversary of ECOWAS.

He said that during this event, staff members who have served the Community for many years will be honoured with Long Service Awards.

The President also welcomed the newly recruited staff members comprising translators and interpreters and recalled that other recruitments were underway with a view to strengthening other Departments of the Court.

Justice Asante who reviewed the achievements of the past year expressed satisfaction with the performance recorded by the Court, noting that it delivered several important decisions.

He also voiced hope that in the coming year, the Community Court will keep becoming better.

The other Honorable Judges were present at the conference, together with Justice Gbéri-Bè Ouattara, the Vice-President of the Court.

The Chief Registrar, Directors, and Heads of Divisions and Units were also in attendance.