Ahead of the Nation’s 63rd Independence Day celebration, the National Orientation Agency, NOA, has expressed concern over the lack of patriotism among Nigerians especially the youths.

The Agency believes citizens should use the Independence Day to re-enact the significance of unity across the country which is what is needed at this time of the nation’s history.

The major reason for the struggle of the founding fathers to attain sovereignty was to promote patriotism, peace and unity.

But, the lack of love and patriotism among Nigerians has slowly grown since the Nation’s independence in 1960.

The root causes of most citizens placing personal or ethnic interests over the National Interest, has always been ingrained in the nation’s political history.

It is now rare to find citizens whose words and actions inspire love for country.

The National Orientation Agency recognises the enormity of the task of inspiring patriotism in the Nigerian citizen

It aims to use this conference, to raise awareness for citizen participation in National development .

Citizens are encouraged to make personal sacrifices for the country .

The Agency wants to hold two formal activities “ a bonfire night and “light prices in”, for the 2023 National Citizens and Patriots Day holding on 30th September.

The theme of this year’s celebration is “Restaging the Nostalgia of 30th September 1960.”