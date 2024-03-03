The Oluwo of Iwo, Oba Abdulrosheed Akanbi has accused local manufacturers of commodities of deliberately sabotaging efforts of the Federal Government and making life more difficult for Nigerians.

Oba Abdulrosheed Akanbi was speaking during the 60th anniversary of Iwo Grammar School.

But at this event held in Iwo, Oba Abdulrosheed Akanbi warned local manufacturers not to compound the problems being faced by citizens.

He reassures Nigerians of better days ahead.

The need for Government to give priority attention to education was also stressed.

The State Commissioner for education says the progress of all public secondary schools in the state are being monitored.

The event attended by eminent sons and daughters of the town featured a number of activities including cultural display.

This examination hall was also donated to the school by the old students.