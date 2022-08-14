Tinubu Will do the right thing if elected President in 2023- Oluwo

The Oluwo of Iwo land, Oba Abdulrosheed Akanbi says traditional rulers in the Southwest are ready to play an advisory role if the All Progressives Congress presidential candidate Asiwaju Bola Tinubu is elected Nigeria president.

The monarch disclosed this while speaking with newsmen at a traditional function which he attended in Ibadan, the Oyo state capital.

The traditional ruler said he believes that kings are closer to the people and the government and as such they are in the best position to let a country’s leader do the needful right things.

The Oluwo who advised Nigerians to rally Asiwaju Tinubu said the country had been robbed of real democracy thirty years back and now is the time to take it back.

The Former Lagos State Governor, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu had emerged the Presidential Candidate of the All Progressives Congress at the Special National Convention and Presidential Primary of the party held at the Eagle Square in Abuja.

He had defeated the Former Governor of Rivers State, Rotimi Amaechi, to the Second position while Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, was third in the contest.

He has since picked former Borno State Governor, Senator Kashim Shettima, as his running mate for the 2023 Election.

His choice of Senator Shettima has elicited different reactions from several quarters with many also raising issues as to if he will take the necessary decisions that the nation needs to really move forward especially on the Economic front.

Many Others have pointed at his record of performance and his difficult but necessary decisions as Governor of the nations’ Economic Capital of Lagos between 1999-2007.

They say his decisions which were painful then have yielded a lot of positives and are still yielding positives for Lagos State even after being out of office for almost 16 years.

This assurance that Traditional Rulers in the region will advise and back him to do the right thing if elected President will also serve as a boost to the credentials of the Frontline Presidential candidate.