The “Outbreak Response Campaign” against the circulating strain polio virus has been scheduled, according to the Edo Primary Health Care Development Agency, to run from September 16 to September 19.



This was disclosed by the agency’s Health Education Officer, Irene Uabor, on Friday.

Advertisement

During the campaign, two drops of the Novel Oral Polio Vaccine would be administered to children aged 0 to 59 months, according to Uabor.

She stated that the immunization was safe and effective, and that it would be administered at all Primary Health Care Centres and vaccination sites throughout the state’s 18 local government councils.

She called on relevant stakeholders to help amplify the right information about the polio vaccination to parents and guardians in the state to prevent an outbreak.

Advertisement

“It is our duty as stakeholders to ensure the right message goes out to our people for compliance, as we do not want an outbreak in the state. Parents and guardians are encouraged to get their children/wards vaccinated, and to note that this exercise helps boost the immunity of their children and gives additional protection against circulating variant polio virus,” she said.