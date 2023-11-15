The maiden edition of the health system emerging solutions forum has commenced an advocacy to optimize health resources, including manpower, money, and materials to ensure better health outcomes for citizens.

Participants at the one-day event showcased interventions and innovations that can contribute to progress towards improving universal health coverage in the country.

In recent times, the global discourse on achieving universal health coverage and improving health outcomes for all has gained momentum.

Advertisement

The maiden edition of the health system emerging solutions forum is one of many meetings where discussions around optimizing both local and international resources, initiatives and innovations are in view.

The event is opening a platform to showcase interventions and innovations that have the potential to transform the health system landscape when implemented in the country.

Experts are using the theme optimizing resources for accelerated progress towards universal health coverage to push for resources in improving universal health coverage in Nigeria.

Nigeria sits on the largest allocation ever budgeted for funding health in the country with over 1 trillion directed to the sector.

Advertisement

But, data shows that 20-40% of health resources are still wasted, and the attainment of the UHC goal could be accelerated through resource optimization but these funds need to be utilized efficiently.

The highlight of the event is the launch of the emerging solutions repository which will house the ambitious innovation and initiatives in the health sector.