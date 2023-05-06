The US Agency for International Development (USAID) has charged Zamfara stakeholders with accelerating efforts to promote universal health coverage in the state.

The charge was given in Kaduna by the Chief of Party of the USAID-funded Local Health System Sustainability Project (LHSS), Dr Bolanle Olusola-Faleye.

Olusola-Faleye addressed at a meeting of the state’s oversight committee and the Basic Health Care Provision Fund (BHCPF) Gateways Forum.

According to reports, the USAID-LHSS project is partnering with both Federal and State Governments to expand sustainable health financing for improved health system performance.

The meeting, organised by the state Ministry of Health with the support of USAID-LHSS, had participants from the health sector within and outside the state.

Zamfara, according to Olusola-Faleye, is among the beneficiaries of the USAID-LHSS project aimed at strengthening local health system toward achieving universal health coverage.

Olusola-Faleye commended the participants at the meeting and urged them to maximise their support and cooperation toward achieving universal health coverage.

Also, the Executive Secretary, Zamfara Contributory Healthcare Management Agency, Dr Abdulkadir Shinkafi, described the LHSS project as a welcome development to the state.