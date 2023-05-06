The Ekiti State Political Appointments Committee has announced that it will screen successful nominees between Wednesday, 10th May, 2023, and Wednesday, 17th May.

The announcement was made on Friday by Olalekan Ijidale, Secretary, Ekiti State Political Appointments Committee.

The statement reads thus: “This is to notify the successful nominees in the just concluded local government selection/nomination process of the Ekiti state political appointments Committee that screening will commence between Wednesday, 10th May, 2023, and Wednesday, 17th May 2023.

The nominees should take note of the following:

i. The process is strictly by invitation. Do not attend the screening with anyone.

ii. Nominees MUST come with 2 copies of their curriculum vitae (cv)

iii. The screening is scheduled for morning and afternoon section 9am and 1pm, respectively

iv. The committee will message/call the nominees directly for proper information on the date, time, section, and venue you are scheduled for

v. The screening date differs from one local government to another. Kindly take note of your invitation

vi. If you are nominated from your local government and you did not receive an invite from the committee, kindly contact the political appointments committee.

vii. All the nominees are advised to adhere to the above guidelines to ensure the smooth process of this assignment.

The committee is not unaware of complaints/petitions in some local government. The committee is working to address the complaints/petition received. The nominees from such local government will start receiving screening invitations starting from Wednesday, 8th May 2023, when issue related must have been resolved

The committee wishes the nominees the best of luck!

Signed:

Olalekan Ijidale

Secretary, Ekiti State Political Appointments Committee.

08032121615