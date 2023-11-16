Members of the Ondo State Executive Council have declared their unflinching trust in Governor Rotimi Akeredolu and endorse his impactful leadership.

They also passed a vote of confidence on his leadership quality.

However two cabinet members failed to be part of the arrangement. They are : Rasaq Obe of the ministry of Energy and Akin Sowore of ministry of commerce and industry.

The Ondo state executive council is made up of eighteen commissioners and and twelve special Advisers, Secretary to the state government, the state Deputy Governor and the Chief of staff to the governor.

The council unanimously declared its unflinching trust in Governor Akeredolu Leadership style .

It also pledged to continue working collaboratively towards the advancement and prosperity of the state.