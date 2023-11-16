The Court of Appeal Abuja division has declared inconclusive, the 18th March Governorship election in Zamfara State which produced Dauda Lawal as the elected governor of the state.

A 3- member panel of Justices of the Court in a unanimous judgment set aside the declaration of Dauda Lawal of the People’s Democratic Party PDP as a lawfully elected governor

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had in March 2023 declared Dauda Lawal of the Peoples Democratic Party winner of the election.

Dauda Lawal polled a total of 377,726 votes to defeat the incumbent Governor Bello Matawalle of the All Progressives Congress (APC) who polled 311,976.

Justice Sybil Gbagi who read the lead judgment ordered that a fresh election be conducted in Maradun, Birnin Magaji and Bukkuyum Local Government Areas of the State where elections were either cancelled or did not hold at all

The Court held that the use of IREv information to declare Lawal as governor in the absence of polling units results were unlawful, illegal and unconstitutional

Reacting to the judgment, The All Progressive Congress in Zamfara Commended the judiciary and described the ruling as fair and the truth of what transpared during the polls

A press statement by its Publicity secretary Yusuf Idris says the APC in Zamfara is intact and ready to win in the rerun Elections.