The Pan Ijaw Social cultural body, the Ijaw Youth Council has passed a vote of confidence on the Peter Igbifa-led leadership.

This is coming on the back of allegations currently rocking the youth council ahead of the elective convention scheduled to take place in Rivers State later next month.

Allegations and counter-allegations of ranking members of the Ijaw Youth Council may be the reason for this Non-elective special national congress.

A vote of confidence is passed on the Peter Igbifa-led national executive council, while the allegations of over-age of members, among others also took the front burner.

The President of the Ijaw Youth Council worldwide throws more light on lingering issues

The Youth body is expected to determine its next President on the 17th and 18th of July in Ataba, Rivers State.