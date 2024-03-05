The leaders and stakeholders of the All Progress Congress, APC, in Benue State have passed a vote of confidence on President Bola Tinubu’s leadership.

They also endorsed him for a second term and urged him to run for presidency in 2027.

The party took the position during its Special Congress held in Makurdi, the Benue State capital.

Reading the resolutions of the congress, Elder statesman, Jack Gyado conveyed members’ appreciation of the leadership qualities of President Tinubu and the reforms introduced by his administration as well as the achievements recorded by his government in the last nine months.

The Minister of Water Resources and Sanitation, Joseph Utsev also commends the party for endorsing the polices of President Tinubu while assuring them of more people oriented projects.