The Ogun State House of Assembly has described the passing of the Olu of Igbogila, Oba Ebenezer Olanloye Osungade, the Osinjaganimogun I, as a huge loss to the entire Yewa traditional council and Ogun State in general.

Oba Olanloye died March 2nd at the age of 96. He reigned for 24 years.

In a matter under personal explanation by the Lawmaker representing Yewa North Constituency 1, Adegoke Adeyanju, who is also an indigene of the town, briefed the house on the development.

The lawmaker, who is also title holder in Igbogila, commiserated with members of the Yewa Traditional Council and the entire citizens of Ogun State.

He also informed the house that burial arrangement will be announced in due course in line with the Ogun State new Oba’s Law (2021) which stipulates that traditional rulers should be buried according to their religious beliefs.

Honourable Adeyanju prayed that God gives the family of the departed monarch and the good people of Igbogila, the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.

Igbogila, an agrarian community located in Yewa North local government area of Ogun West is known to be home for prominent personalities including the former majority leader of the House of Assembly, Honourable Sunday Kojeku, former commissioner for Environment, Bolojo maestro, King Jose Friday, music star, Jamiu Adaradenu and Shared Arogunmasa, new signee on the record label of popular fuji artiste, Wasiu Alabi Pasuma.