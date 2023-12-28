The newly sworn-in governor of Ondo state, Lucky Ayedatiwa, has announced the appointment of Ebenezer Adeniyan as his Chief Press Secretary

Mr. Adeniyan is a journalist and Publisher of Trace Magazine in Akure, Ondo state, who had also served as the Secretary of the NUJ in the state.

The appointment was contained in a letter signed by the Deputy Chief of Staff to the Governor, Segun Omojuwa.

The governor also announced Smart Omodunbi Jnr. as his Special Assistant Political Matters.

Others include, Abire Sunday Olugbenga, as Special Assistant to the Governor New Media, Miss Motunrayo Oyedele, as Special Assistant to the Governor (Photography) and Dr Temitayo Iperepolu, as Special Assistant to the Governor (Domestic and Government House)

The appointments are with immediate effect.