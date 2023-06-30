General Lucky Irabor has formally retired from service following a pulling out ceremony at the Mogadishu Cantonment Abuja.

In his valedictory speech, the retired General said that providing security for a diverse country like Nigeria is not an easy task.

He said the country owes a debt of gratitude to men and women who serve in the armed forces.

General Irabor expressed satisfaction with his service in the military, saying he is leaving the armed forces bigger and stronger than he met it.

The former defence chief also appealed to residents not to engage in acts capable of undermining the Nigerian military, noting that the armed forces are a beacon of hope, unity and stability that must be protected.

General Irabor was appointed as the Chief of Defence Staff by former President, Muhammadu Buhari, in 2021, replacing General Abayomi Olonisakin.