University teachers’ Union has rejected the Core Curriculum Minimum Academic Standards prepared by the National Universities Commission.

The Academic Staff Union of Universities, ASUU, described the curriculum as nightmarish and a threat to quality university education.

ASUU insists the new curriculum is an erosion of powers of the university Senate in Nigerian universities.

ASUU President, Emmanuel Osodeke, said it was inexplicable that NUC’s pre-packaged 70 per cent Core Curriculum Minimum Academic Standards, CCMAS, contents were being imposed on the Nigerian University System.

He said university Senates, statutorily responsible for academic programme development, were left to work on only 30 per cent.