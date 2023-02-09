NUC said there would be no academic activities during the shutdown.
The announcement was contained in a statement signed by the Deputy Executive Secretary (Administration), Chris Maiyaki.
NUC said there would be no academic activities during the shutdown.
The announcement was contained in a statement signed by the Deputy Executive Secretary (Administration), Chris Maiyaki.
NUC said there would be no academic activities during the shutdown.
The announcement was contained in a statement signed by the Deputy Executive Secretary (Administration), Chris Maiyaki.
NUC said there would be no academic activities during the shutdown.
The announcement was contained in a statement signed by the Deputy Executive Secretary (Administration), Chris Maiyaki.
NUC said there would be no academic activities during the shutdown.
The announcement was contained in a statement signed by the Deputy Executive Secretary (Administration), Chris Maiyaki.
NUC said there would be no academic activities during the shutdown.
The announcement was contained in a statement signed by the Deputy Executive Secretary (Administration), Chris Maiyaki.
NUC said there would be no academic activities during the shutdown.
The announcement was contained in a statement signed by the Deputy Executive Secretary (Administration), Chris Maiyaki.
NUC said there would be no academic activities during the shutdown.
The announcement was contained in a statement signed by the Deputy Executive Secretary (Administration), Chris Maiyaki.
Leave a Reply