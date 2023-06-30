Do you know that during this Sallah break, the federal road safety corps recorded seven road traffic accidents which resulted in the death of three persons.

FRSC Sector commander in Lagos, Tunde Farinloye stated this while displaying the newly deployed patrol, ambulances and towing vehicles along the Lagos/Ibadan corridor. He warned motorists and commuters to take caution while driving on the expressway.

The Lagos-Ibadan expressway is one of the busiest inter-state routes in Nigeria handling more than 250,000 PCUs daily. Owing to the delayed and comprehensive construction work, the past weeks have been unbearable for commuters and motorists along this corridor, this resulted into a 5-day suspension of construction work to allow commuters enjoy the sallah break.

On the part of the federal road safety corps, ambulances, patrol and towing vehicles have been deployed to the corridor ahead of July 3rd, the resumption date for construction work.

This recent deployment is in response to TVC News’ report of the experiences of commuters, and traffic gridlock the construction work has caused.

Advertisement

As rehabilitation work on the Lagos-Ibadan expressway enters its final phase, the Corps is warning motorists and commuters to obey traffic laws in order to reduce the incidence of road crashes.