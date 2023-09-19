Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akereodolu has expressed confidence in the capacity of the All Progressives Congress (APC) National Chairman, Dr. Abdullahi Ganduje, to move the party towards growth and unity.

Governor Akeredolu stated that Ganduje’s extensive experience garnered from serving two terms as Kano State Governor, has equipped him adequately to steer the party towards significant progress and development.

The Governor spoke on Tuesday while hosting a high-powered delegation led by the National Chairman of the APC, Ganduje.

The delegation include: National Secretary, Sen. Surajudeen Ajibola Bashiru; National Vice Chairman Southwest, Hon. Isaac Kekemeke; Deputy National Secretary, Sir Festus Fuanter; Deputy National Financial Secretary, Hon. Hamma Ali Kumo; and former deputy Governors, Chief Moses Adeyemo and Rauf Olaniyan, among others.

The Governor further expressed his appreciation for the chairman’s directive for state party structures to maintain appropriate offices. “You will know that we have a befitting office when you visit Akure. After the Abuja office, it’s the Ondo office that we can be proud of.

Earlier, the National Chairman noted that the Governor is extremely important to the party and the country.

Ganduje, while acknowledging the party’s consistent prayers for the Governor, emphasised that they could not forget about the good governance he has been offering Ondo and the country.

“We are here solely to see you after your prolonged absence from the country. You hold extreme importance to us in the APC and the country. We prayed intensively for your health.”