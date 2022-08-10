Governor Lalong expresses confidence in APC Presidential Ticket

The Director General of theTinubu/Shettima Presidential election Campaign Governor Simon Lalong says the decision to accept his appointment to lead the campaign is influenced by his commitment to the All Progressives congress and his belief in the prospects of the party’s presidential ticket on the ballot.

The Governor denied reports that the Christian Association Of Nigeria in Plateau state asked him to reject his appointment as the head of the APC campaign, He insists that he enjoys the support of the people of Plateau across religious divides.

Governor Lalong says he is a devout catholic and a recipient of the Knight of Saint Gregory the great conferred on him by His Holiness Pope Francis he says the catholic church and his faith has nothing to do with his new responsibility as the director general of the Tinubu/Shettima Presidential campaign organisation.

The Plateau state governor disclosed this after he met with president Buhari in the Presidential villa to thank him for the attention his state is getting from the federal government and also bring him up-to-speed with progress made in the APC Presidential campaign.

He was initially touted as one of those who will get the Vice Presidential Ticket of the All Progressives Congress Following the emergence of the former Governor of Lagos State, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, as the Presidential candidate of the party during its Special Convention and Prediential Primary in Abuja.

He has since been making moves to constitute a proper campaign council that will deliver the former Lagos State Governor, Aswiaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, and his Presidential running mate, Former Borno State Governor, Senator Kashim Shettima.

The Plateau State Governor is also the Plateau South Senatorial District Candidate of the All Progressives Congress in the 2023 Elections.