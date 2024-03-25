Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike is confident of emerging victorious from the ongoing political crisis in Rivers State.

He spoke about the developments in the state at an event organised by a federal lawmaker, Ogundu Chinda in Port Harcourt.

The Minister, Nyesom Wike attended a thanksgiving service of the

lawmaker representing Obio/Akpor Federal Constituency.

The Speaker of the House of Representatives Tajudeen Abbas and other federal lawmakers also graced the occasion.

Mr. Wike did not disappoint the crowd when he dedicated part of his

speech to address the politics of Rivers State.

It may be a long time before both warring groups would make peace, but even if that does not happen, the FCT Minister predicts things would turn out in his favour.

Regarding criticisms about his accountability, the FCT Minister says he is ready to defend his stewardship as a former Governor before the anti-corruption agency.

Mr. Wike commended members of the Rivers State House of Assembly for what he described as their dedication to upholding democracy in the face of provocation.

