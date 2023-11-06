The Governorship candidate of the Social Democratic Party SDP in the November 11 Governorship Election in Kogi State, Murtala Yakubu Ajaka said he has confidence of his victory because the people of Kogi State are with the SDP.

He said this during his campaign in some of the remote communities where he solicited their vote in the November 11 Election.

Few days to the November 11 Governorship Election in Kogi State and the candidate of the Social Democratic Party SDP Murtala Yakubu Ajaka is leaving no stone unturned as his visiting all the communities that has been left out for the past eight years by the present administration.

In every community Murtala Ajaka is welcome with endless crowds who come to hear his message of hope for the people of Kogi state.

Advertisement

The SDP Governorship Candidate said he must reach out to the people no matter the terrain to enable him interact with the people his going to serve when he becomes the next Governor of the State.

Ajaka also promised to change the narrative in terms of insecurity, Bad roads, mismanagement of public resources, and political intimidation of the current administration in the state.