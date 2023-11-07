The General Conference President of the Seventh-Day Adventists Church, Pastor Ted Wilson has sought the support of governments at all levels to provide an enabling environment for Seventh-day worship in Nigeria.

Inaugurating projects during a visit to Babcock University, Ilishan-Remo in Ogun State, Pastor Wilson said the institution has contributed immensely to education development in the country.

It’s the second visit of the President of the world church of the Seventh-Day Adventists, Pastor Ted Wilson to Babcock University, Ilishan-Remo in Ogun State.

After the University community staged a grand reception in his honour, Pastor Wilson proceeded to inaugurate some projects on the campus.

Briefing newsmen, the Adventists’ President spoke on contributions of his members to humanity, through education, while also advocating an enabling environment for sabbath worship.

The Vice Chancellor of Babcock University, Professor Tayo Ademola enumerated some of the achievements of the institution in the last decade.

Pastor Wilson reassured the University community of continuous support, towards sustaining excellence in education and other areas.