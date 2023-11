Ahead of the governorship election in Imo state, the Independent Electoral Commission says it has distributed non-sensitive election materials to the 27 local government areas of the state.

The electoral body says it is doing all it can to ensure that the off-cycle election coming up on the 11th of November in the state is credible.

Abimbola Agbebiyi who has been monitoring activities leading up to the Saturday polls says the Commission expresses readiness for a free and fair Poll.