The Anambra State Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) Resident Electoral Commissioner Queen-Elizabeth Agwu says the commission has distributed sensitive and Non sensitive materials to the 21 local government area of the State.

Elizabeth Agwu made this public at a news conference in Awka, noting that the distribution reached even the hard to reach Local government Areas of the state.

She reassured the readiness of the commission to conduct the presidential and National Assembly elections in the 5720 polling units in the state.

Awgu urged residents to come out and vote on Saturday as security officers have been deployed by various security outfit, to ensure safety of voters.

While speaking on the recovered voter cards found in Nnewi, Awgu said investigation is ongoing to unravel the mystery behind the recovered Permanent Voter Cards.

Anambra has about 2.5 million registered voters, with less than 5000 unpicked Permanent voters card. PVCS,

Meanwhile, INEC has completed the setup of its National Collation Center for the 2023 Presidential Election in Abuja.

The International Conference Center which serves as the venue for the National Collation Centre will be graced by National Electoral Commission Chairmen from Sierra Leone, Gambia, Liberia, Niger Republic, among other. The Head of Mission, West African Leaders, ECOWAS Head of Mission, African Union Head of Mission are among the top dignitaries in expected at the venue.