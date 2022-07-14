Key facts about 2022 Osun Gov’ship election as INEC distributes sensitive materials

The Independent National Electoral Commission in Osun State has commenced the distribution of sensitive materials to all the thirty-four local government areas in the state ahead of the July 16 governorship election.

Advertisement

The commission had earlier distributed non-sensitive materials to all the local government areas in the state.

The election will feature 15 political parties and candidates, but only five of them are on the frontline.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Parties and Candidates

Advertisement

They are Akinade Akanmu Ogunbiyi, 59, and his deputy, Jimoh Mukailu Adekunle, 61 of the Accord Party; the incumbent governor Adegboyega Isiaka Oyetola, 67, and his deputy Benedict Olugboyega Alabi, 56, of All Progressives Congress (APC); Yusuf Sulaiman Lasun, 61, Adeola Adekunle Atanda, 53, Labour Party (LP); Adeleke Ademola Jackson Nurudeen, 61, and his deputy, Adewusi Kola Adegboyega, 62, People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and Omigbodun Oyegoke Akinrinola, 58, and his deputy Oni Mukaila Adesoye, 66, Social Democratic Party (SDP).

All the parties and candidates are expected to end political campaigns by Thursday, July 14.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Senatorial districts and LGAs in Osun

Advertisement

Osun State has the second largest number of LGAs in the South West after Oyo State (34 LGAs).

Each senatorial district comprises ten local government areas. Osun West senatorial district consists of Aiyedaade, Aiyedire, Ede North and South, Ejigbo, Egbedore, Irewole, Isokan, Iwo and Ola-Oluwa.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Osun Central senatorial district consists of Boripe, Boluwaduro, Ifedayo, Ifelodun, Ila, Irepodun, Odo-Otin, Olorunda, Orolu and Osogbo, while Osun East senatorial district consists of Atakumosa East and West, Ife Central, East, North and South, Ilesa East and West, Obokun and Oriade Local Government Areas.

Registered Voters

As of June 2022, the total number of registered voters is 1, 955, 657 as against 1,600,000 registered voters in the last election. The uncollected PVCs stand at 377,807 by June.

Advertisement

There are three senatorial districts, 30 local government areas, 332 wards and 3,763 polling units in Osun State.

Advertisement