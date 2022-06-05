Sensitive electoral materials no longer to be kept with CBN-INEC

The Independent National Electoral Commission has announced that election materials will no longer be lodged with the Central Bank of Nigeria as the 18th of June governorship election in Ekiti State approaches.

Chairman of INEC, Mahmood Yakubu explained that going forward the Commission will devise means of lodging its materials without having to make use of the apex bank.

This decision, he said is to ensure that the electoral materials for the upcoming elections are not tampered with.

This was stated by INEC Chairman while responding to questions in an ongoing dialogue in Elections in Abuja after stories about the CBN governor, Mr Godwin Emefiele, indicating interest in running for the country’s presidential seat hit the airwaves in recent months, several individuals and groups expressed grave concern about the sanctity of Elections materials kept with the CBN.