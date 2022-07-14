Gunmen attack Enugu INEC officials, 2 hospitalised

Gunmen have attacked officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Igboeze North Local Government Area of Enugu State.

Two voter registration machines were allegedly damaged during the incident as two INEC staff were reported to have been hospitalised.

INEC Chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee, Festus Okoye, confirmed the attack via a statement issued on Thursday.

He said electoral officials were involved in the Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) exercise before gunmen stormed the Community Primary School Umuopu in Umuozzi Ward 19 in the South-Eastern state.

Recently, Enugu state governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi visited the attacked INEC office in Igboeze North Local Government Area, that was razed by arsonists

Attacks on INEC facilities have been frequent in the South-East as the nation prepares for the general elections in seven months’ time.