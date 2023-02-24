Governor of Niger State Abubakar Sanni Bello has sworn in the APC candidate Musa Isiyaku as the new chairman of Katcha local government.

The Chief Judge of Niger State, Justice Halima Ibrahim Abdulmalik was represented by Justice Isiyaku Usman who administered the oath of office and allegiance.

The Niger State Independent Electoral Commission (NSIEC) had declared the Social Democratic Party candidate Danlami Abdullahi Sakau as the winner of the Local Government elections held on November 10, 2023. However, the Local Government Election Petition Tribunal overturned the result in favour of the APC candidate as the duly elected chairman.

But some legal practitioners expressed concern over the speed of the swearing in not leaving sufficient time of 14 days for appeal.

Governor Bello expressed concerns over the lingering crisis in the community and drew the attention of the newly sworn-in chairman of the need to address it squarely.

The new Chairman, Musa Isiyaku, promised to involve all traditional rulers in the local government area and major stakeholders towards ensuring that the incessant communal clashes are addressed.