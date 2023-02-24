A Non-Profit Organisation, Centre for Democracy and Development (CDD) has expressed concern over emerging violence in states insisting that the developments may impact the outcome of elections.

With just a few hours until the general elections in 2033, the CDD, which has been closely monitoring political developments, particularly key occurrences that could jeopardise the conduct of the elections, warned that, if not swiftly resolved, the incidents could scare away voters and breed apathy in the affected districts.

A statement issued by the Director, Idayat Hassan says the violence in the final week took the form of attacks on candidates and their supporters, explosions, and the removal of infrastructure like roads leading to communities.

“In Zamfara State, North West Nigeria, CDD cited reports of an armed attack on the convoy of the wife of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Hajiya Hurriyah Lawal.

The incident, which led to the death of two policemen, happened when the convoy of the spouse of the opposition candidate in Zamfara State was returning to Gusau, the state capital.

“In Kogi Central Senatorial District, there were reports of the excavation of the road leading to the community of a prominent female candidate in the Senate race. The candidate alleged that the excavation of the road was meant to cut off the community and disenfranchise her community. In Kano, four persons were reportedly killed in a clash between supporters of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the New Nigerian Peoples Party (NNPP).

“In response, the police canceled all political rallies billed for the eve of the election.

“Explosions were reported in Port-Harcourt, the capital of Rivers State in the South-South geo-political zone. The explosion targeted the building housing Atlantic Television Network and Wish FM 99.5. Similarly, in Okehi Local Government Area in Kogi State, North Central geo-political zone an explosion was reported.

“In the South East state of Enugu, a Labour Party (LP) candidate for Enugu East Senatorial district, Oyibo Chukwu was killed while returning from a campaign trip.

The development has already forced INEC to postpone the election in the senatorial zone to March 11.

A current member of the House of Representatives was detained with foreign currency in his possession, according to CDD.

The Center urged the government to fully investigate the situation and guarantee that justice is done.

Another critical incident, according to the non-profit organisation was the case of 100 National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) members trained as poll workers in three Local Government Areas of Imo State who have withdrawn from serving as INEC ad-hoc staff on account of insecurity in the area.

The NGO strongly condemned the violence, and calls on the political actors to abide by the spirit and letters of the National Peace Accord.

It urged security agencies to pay extra attention to these flash points to ensure calm is restored in readiness for elections.