Gov Bello swears in Justice Halima Abdulmalik as 9th CJ in Niger

Governor Bello has sworn in Justice Halima Ibrahim Abdulmalik as the 9th Chief Judge in Niger state, charging her with preserving the pillars of justice in truth and fairness.

Advertisement

The swearing-in ceremony was held at the Government House, Minna.

Governor Sani Bello, who led the executive arm of government, promised to always give the judiciary the assistance it needs to freely dispense justice while swearing in the 9th Chief Judge of Niger State.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The judiciary is a major pillar of democratic governance which deals with the administration and dispensation of justice.

The responsibility of judges in fairly settling disputes between the citizen and the state is increasing daily as well as ensuring the protection of citizens against unlawful acts of government .

Advertisement

And with it comes the need for the judiciary to be independent.

Governor Bello further pledged his continuous support for the the new chief judge Justice Halima Abdulmalik, in handling the challenges that come with her office.

Advertisement

This he believes he has been doing since he assumed office in 2015.

Governor Bello restated his commitment to providing accommodation for Judges and an institutional house for Chief Judge.

Advertisement

He also promised to complete the distribution of vehicles to Magistrates he had earlier started.

The swearing-in ceremony had in attendance some of the retired Chief Judges of the state including the former First Lady of Nigeria, Justice Fati Lami Abubakar, Justice Aisha Lami Bawa Bwari.