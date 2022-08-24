Anambra lawmaker, Nnamdi Okafor reportedly dies in South African hotel

Majority Leader of the Anambra State House of Assembly, Nnamdi Okafor, has reportedly died in a hotel in Sandton City, Johannesburg, South Africa.

Okafor, who is representing Awka South Constituency 1, was said to have collapsed in the early hours of Wednesday and was confirmed dead hours later in a hospital.

Mr. Okafor, a second term legislator, came into the State Assembly in 2015 under the platform of All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA).

Most members of the Anambra State House of Assembly have been in South Africa on holiday for close to a month, since the Assembly went on recess.

Okafor’s death has, however, not been officially confirmed by the leadership of the State Assembly.

The deceased is a United States of America trained pharmacist, and runs a pharmaceutical company, with diagnostic services.

Nnamdi Okafor’s death is the second this year after Okechukwu Okoye, a member of Congress from the Aguata 1 State district, was decapitated by unidentified gunmen on May 5, 2022.