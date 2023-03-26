The Terror Group Boko Haram and Others like it will always have recruits to swell their ranks as long as Governments at all levels fail to extend Developmental Programmes and Projects to the grassroots.

Guests and Discussants on the Journalists Hangout on Sunday on TVC News made this disclosure while reacting to the news that Boko Haram Terrorists have set up a recruitment camp in Danlaiyi Village in the Niger Republic.

Babajide Kolade-Otitoju who led discussion on the issue said the terror group which aims to tach extremist views to Children and adults in the region will always have recruits to swell its ranks and that of Others because of the failure of government to affect the lives of people at the grassroots positively with policies and programmes.

He added that the situation will change if the government becomes in his words more ubiquitous in the discharge of its duties to the people of Nigeria at all levels.

Citing the example of Kankara in Katsina State where School students were abducted in 2021 and some of the settlements and Villages around it, he said it took almost two hours to get to a village called Dansabau which is separated from Zamfara State by a small stream which should normally take 18 minutes.

He disclosed that their is no basic amenities in the town leaving the village and Other such places like it across Nigeria at the mercy of non State actors who will fill the void left by the State.

He added that people in settlements like this and others who are on their own will be left to the mercy of Terrorists’ and Bandits who will bring proposal on what they can do for them to make their lives better.

Going Further, he disclosed that the situation has led to Terror and bandits kingpins now recruit young men and Women to act as spies, collaborators and fighters in Katsina and Other parts of the North.

He disclosed that the Katsina State Governor told him that things are so bad that these recruits are now making it increasingly difficult to root out banditry.

According to him, bandits and Terrorists are now bold enough and with enough information to operate even in State capitals despite the constant infighting between them and the incessant onslaught by the Military on their enclaves.

He said the recruitment is to replenish their ranks and replace the people they have lost.

He disclosed that once the exposure to Foreign currency an other amenities comes, it becomes impossible to return to normal lives.

He urged the Federal government to be up and doing and attack the source of recruitment of Bandits and Terrorists to put a stop to the bloodletting and insecurity ravaging the North.

He listed attacking the source of Funding and illicit drugs as something that the Federal Government and the Security establishment in the Country must address going forward.

For his part, Publisher of CKN NEWS, Chris Kehinde Nwandu, said a major problem that needs to be addressed for insecurity to be a thing of the past in Nigeria.

He added that poverty in the North is very high and that there are too many out of school children in the North begging for alms to survive describing this as a time bomb waiting to explode and a recruitment pool for Boko Haram and Others in the years to come when they would have come of age.

He said this is why it has always been easy to mobilise people for mischief in the North.

According to Mr Nwandu, until this is addressed there will always be issues of insecurity and mob action since the instigators will be able to mobilise idle hands to cause mischief and also engage in criminal activities.

