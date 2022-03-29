Gbajabiamila pays tribute to Tinubu at 70, says he’s pillar of modern developmental strides in Lagos

The Speaker of the House of Representatives Rep. Femi Gbajabiamila has paid glowing tributes to the national leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, on his 70th birthday.

He said the Jagaban of Borgu kingdom has demonstrated an uncommon and unyielding commitment to a progressive and prosperous Nigeria.

The speaker noted with delight Tinubu’s invaluable contributions to Nigeria’s democracy in the past decades, saying he has unmatched credentials.

With these, Tinubu’s services to his fatherland are most needed at a time like this, the speaker stated further.

Speaker Gbajabiamila recalled how Tinubu used his acumen to turn things around in Lagos State when he served as governor for eight years.

Referring to Tinubu as the pillar of modern developmental strides in Lagos State, Gbajabiamila said he believes the APC national leader will go down in history as one of the best and most impactful democrats Nigeria has had.

The speaker wished the Asiwaju more fruitful years in good health as well as increased wisdom from the Almighty God.