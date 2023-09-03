Governor Uba Sani of Kaduna State has reaffirmed his commitment to inclusivity and development of all parts the state.

During a town hall meeting that brought leaders and citizens together, the governor pledged to prioritise the implementation of developmental reforms, education, and infrastructure.

The Kaduna state government held a town hall meeting to examine their reforms and strategies, demonstrating their dedication to community involvement.

The event was attended by a diverse array of stakeholders, including top politicians, government officials, traditional and religious leaders, and representatives from civil society.

At the gathering, Governor Uba Sani gave a comprehensive account of his administration’s achievements over the past three months.

He also outlines ambitious plans for the future.

It isn’t just a one-way conversation; the governor seeks feedback from representatives of various groups.

Next the governor lays the foundation stone for the construction of senior secondary schools in Nasarawan Rigachikun, Igabi local council.

He promises to build 62 junior and senior secondary schools across the state, the administration is determined to enhance education in rural areas.

A 25-kilometer road in Rigachikun is also set for construction under the Kaduna state government’s initiative.

Governor Uba Sani is making a firm commitment to ensure inclusivity and fairness, with the pledge that development will reach every corner of the state.