The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lieutenant General Taoreed Lagbaja, laid a wreath at a Heroes Cenotaph in the northern Borno town of Monguno in honor of officers and soldiers who paid the ultimate price combating terrorism and insurgency in defense of the country.

According to Brigadier General Onyema Nwachukwu, Director Army Public Relations, the COAS laid the wreath at the Headquarters Sector 3 Joint Task Force, North East Operation HADIN KAI, as he continued his operational visit of the North East theatre of operations.

General Lagbaja stressed the importance of paying respect to and laying a wreath in memory of brave officers and soldiers who gave their lives to protect the North East from the terrorists of ISWAP and Boko Haram while addressing the combined Sector 3 and Hybrid Force troops.

He reassured the soldiers that no Army formation or unit would be unaffected by the transition currently taking place inside the Nigerian Army in terms of competent training, adequate supplies, and welfare.

He pointed out that amenities in Army Cantonments and Barracks will be revolutionized to bring succour to personnel and their families.

While charging them to sustain the onslaught against the insurgents and restore sanity in the Lake Chad region and northern Borno, Gen Lagbaja urged the troops to be resolute and not to rest on their oars, as the war against terrorism and insurgency rages.

The Commander Sector 3 Joint Task Force NE Operation HADIN KAI, Brigadier General WM Dangana had briefed the COAS on ongoing Operations Desert/ Lake Sanity ll, as well as Operation Harbin Zuma to clear the insurgents from the Tumbuns (Islands) and the Lake Chad basin.