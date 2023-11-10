The Kaduna State government says it is taking decisive steps to ensure the safety of schools and the well-being of students amid ongoing concerns about bandit attacks.

Governor Uba Sani pledged his dedication to this cause when he received Treasure Ayuba, the student who spent two year in bandits custody.

The return of Treasure Ayuba is still being celebrated in Kaduna state.

On the 5th July 2021, he and a hundred and twenty of his fellow students from Bethel Baptist School in Kaduna were swept up in a shocking bandit attack, sparking waves of anger and concern.

Rev. Hayab, Chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria, Kaduna revealed the agonizing truth.

He said the bandits went to great lengths to prevent Treasure’s release, even resorting to desperate measures like targeting those who delivered ransom money.

Governor Uba Sani assured Treasure of the unwavering support of the Kaduna state government.

He said the government is mobilizing resources and efforts to ensure the safety and security of students in schools across the state.

The government also recognized the need to address the emotional toll Treasure endured during his time with the bandits.

They vowed to provide him with the necessary psychosocial support, acknowledging the immense strength it took to persevere through those trying years.