The National Industrial Safety Council of Nigeria, NISCN, has encouraged the federal government to prioritise the industrial safety of Nigerian workers.

Speaking at the 2023 Nigeria Safety Conference and Workshop in Lagos, the National President of NISCN, Dr Festus Daniel, said safety is not just a responsibility of a few, but a collective duty that falls upon every individual, every organisation and every sector.

Daniel said joining forces with the federal government can pave the way for a safer Nigeria, where lives are protected, risks are mitigated and sustainable development thrives.

On his part, the Lagos State chairman of the council, Adeyinka Oyediran, said the government should encourage the adoption of safety standard teaching in primary schools.