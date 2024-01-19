The Supreme Court has affirmed Uba Sani’s election as Kaduna State Governor.

The People’s Democratic Party and its governorship candidate, Mohammed Ashiru Isa, had their appeal dismissed by the court.

On November 24, 2023, the Abuja Court of Appeal unanimously validated Uba Sani’s election as Governor of Kaduna State.

The PDP and Ashiru contested the governorship election results in the state on March 18.

They claimed that Uba was not legitimately elected by a majority of valid votes cast in the election, and that the election was illegitimate due to corrupt practices and noncompliance with the terms of the Electoral Act 2022.

Justice Tijani Abubakar, reading the lead judgment, concluded that the appellant had nothing constructive to ask this court.

The appeal is vexatious, frivolous, and lacks merit.

He upheld the previous court’s decision, confirming the governor’s election.