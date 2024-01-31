The Supreme Court has affirmed the victory of Ahmadu Fintiri as the duly elected governor of Adamawa State.

A five-member of the Apex led by Justice John Okoro held that the action of the resident electoral commissioner of Adamawa state at the time of the election was unconstitutional and illegal.

The court held that the REC had no right to have declared Aishatu Dahiru as the winner of the election when the result of the supplementary election was yet to be collated

The REC was a critical witness in the appellant’s petition at the tribunal but he did not provide evidence as to why he was in a haste to pronounce Aishatu Dahiru the winner of the election.

The court cannot do anything in the absence of his evidence.

No one, no matter their position, has the right to make such a pronouncement outside the returning office.

Advertisement

Justice John Okoro said the REC acted irresponsibly and criminally.

He said Public officers should not allow greed to shape their actions.

The court thereafter dismissed the appeal for lacking in merit.

The case of the appellant is devoid of law and facts.

The witnesses called by the petitioner had no role to play in the election as they were campaign officers of the Appellant.

Section 137 of the Evidence Act 2022, does not allow the dumping of exhibits before the court as done by the appellant.