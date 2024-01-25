The Supreme Court has affirmed the election of Agbu Kefas as the duly elected governor of Taraba State.

Justice Garba Lawal who read the led judgment held that the appellate court was right to have dismissed the appeal filed by Muhammad Yahaya and the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) for being defective.

He held that transmitting an incomplete record of appeal to the Court of Appeal was fatal to the appellate case.

The omitted records part of the records of appeal were very essential as they were the grounds of the appellant’s petition at the tribunal.

The court consequently dismissed the appeal.