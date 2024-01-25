The United Nations and the United Kingdom agree a two-state solution is critical to resolving the Israel-Palestine conflict, as international opposition to Israel’s rejection of Palestinian statehood intensifies.

The UK’s Foreign Minister David Cameron said on Wednesday as he set off for a tour of the Middle East that he would highlight Britain’s long-term support for a two-state solution.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres emphasised on Tuesday that rejecting Palestinian independence would prolong the conflict in the Gaza Strip.

The statements reflect global concern after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu last week said he opposes an independent Palestinian State and his country needs full security control over the Palestinian Territories.

Speaking at a UN Security Council meeting, Guterres called Israel’s rejection of a two-state solution “unacceptable”.

Guterres warned that “This refusal and the denial of the right to statehood to the Palestinian people would indefinitely prolong a conflict that has become a major threat to global peace and security.

“Such an outcome “would exacerbate polarisation and embolden extremists everywhere”, he added.

British Foreign Secretary David Cameron was also expected to discuss the issue on a visit to the Middle East.

Cameron will arrive in Israel on Wednesday, according to a statement from the UK Foreign, Commonwealth, and Development Office.

Visits are also planned to the Israeli-occupied West Bank, Qatar, and Turkey in the intention of reaching a “sustainable ceasefire” in Gaza.