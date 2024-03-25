President of Nigeria’s Senate, Godswill Akpabio, has called on the International Parliamentary Union to lend a voice to the restoration of lasting peace to war-torn Gaza.

Akpabio made the call while contributing to discussions at the ongoing 148th Session of the International Parliamentary Union Assembly, holding in Geneva, Switzerland.

He said it is time for nations to rise above sentiments and invoke the spirit of humanity, by doing all it requires to bring sustainable peace to the region.

Some of the resolutions according to the Chairman of Nigeria’s National Assembly, should include access to humanitarian aid, restoration of normal life to Gaza, as well as meetings on a permanent truce.